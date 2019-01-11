Khabar 24, Kazakh TV to broadcast in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Khabar 24 and Kazakh TV channels were licensed to broadcast in Russia. Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev posted this news on his Facebook account.

According to him, during the 5th Qurultay of Kazakhs the Kazakh Ministry was given a certain task to help the Kazakhs living abroad in getting all-round information about Kazakhstan.



"Thus, two channels - Khabar 24 and Kazakh TV - obtained licenses to air in the Russian Federation. Huge work was carried out to officially register them on the Russian market. After lengthy talks through several months, we at last came to an agreement with a Russian cable operator. I would like to thank the staff of Khabar Channel for the work they performed," the post reads.