NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dinara Bisembina was appointed as a director of «Khabar» TV channel, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

Dinara Bisembina graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University with a degree in Journalism. She started working for Khabar Agency in 2015. In 2017, she took up the post as Kyzylorda region governor’s public relations advisor.