EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:37, 05 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Khabar to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Khabar TV channel crews have left for South Korea to cover the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Khabar reports.

    Khabar is one of Kazakh TV channels that bought the rights for the 2018 Games which are scheduled to start on February 9.

    It should be noted that 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports, making it the first Winter Olympics to surpass 100 medal events.

    The Olympic events will be held at a dozen sports facilities in two clusters, Mountain cluster PyeongChang and Gangneung coastal cluster.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Mass media PyeongChang 2018
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!