    18:22, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Khabar TV channel to air Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final clash live

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Kazakhstan - Astana is to host the epic Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final of Season V of the World Boxing Series this weekend.

    Finals bouts between the Cuban boxers and the Astana-based club will be held at the National Tennis Complex "Daulet" on June 20 and 21, Sports. kz says.

    Khabar TV channel will air the bouts live. The boxers will get in the ring at 5:15 p.m. Astana time.

