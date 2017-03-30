Khabar TV channel to air I Am a Singer reality show with Dimash Kudaibergenov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Khabar TV channel will air all episodes of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer that made Kazakh crooner Dimash Kudaibergenov famous.

His producer Alpamys Sharimov shared the exciting news via Instagram.



"This Saturday Khabar audience will tune in to watch I Am a Singer reality show. We will find out how Dimash Kudaibergenov rose to stardom, who his opponents were and what Chinese fans think of him," Sharimov wrote.



The first episode of the reality show will air on Khabar TV channel at 5:00 p.m. on April 1.



As a reminder, Dimash strolled into the semifinal of the reality show after tough competition in 10 stages.