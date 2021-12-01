EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Khabar TV Channel to screen ‘Treasures of Independence’ documentary

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Khabar TV Channel will air a documentary ‘Treasures of Independence’ dated to the Day of the First President and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform reports.

    The film focuses on unique moments from Kazakhstan’s modern history. The history of Kazakhstan’s Independence is shown through the lens of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s achievements and foreign awards.

    Many foreign statesmen and religious leaders, namely Dmitry Medvedev, Romano Prodi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Sergey Lavrov and others share their thoughts on First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s life and activity.

    The documentary will air today, December 1, on Khabar TV Channel at 18:00 pm Nur-Sultan time and on Khabar 24 TV Channel at 22:05 pm Nur-Sultan time.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!