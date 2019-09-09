EN
    11:24, 09 September 2019

    Khabib Nurmagomedov earns reported $6 million payout for UFC 242 submission win

    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov has defended his UFC lightweight title in a fight against interim champion Dustin Poirier of the United States in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, TASS informs.

    The 30-year-old Russian was at his suffocating best in round 3 to win in the fight.

    While speaking with Russian news agency TASS, Nurmagomedov’s father previously claimed that his son will earn over $6 million dollars for his main event title fight against Dustin Poirier.

    The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

    Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).


