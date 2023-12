ALMATY. KAZINFORM UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov played blind football with Kairat Blind Football Team in Almaty.

The Kairat Blind Football Team comprises players with total or partial vision loss.

Next year the Kairat Blind Football Team will visit Dagestan at the invitation of one of the world’s most popular sportsmen Khabib Nurmagomedov and play a friendly match with the home team.