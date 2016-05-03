Khan to earn 6.5 timers more money in Alvarez fight than Golovkin in his Wade fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The amount of money Saul Alvarez and Amir Khan will learn in their fight on May 7 is known, Sports.kz informs.

British boxer Amir Khan will earn 6.5 times more in this upcoming fight than Gennady Golovkin earned in his fight against Dominic Wade where the Kazakhstani boxer made 2 million US dollars.

The winner of the Alvarez-Khan fight has to face GGG next according to the rules of the WBC.