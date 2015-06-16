Kharitonov-Garner fight to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the M-1 Challenge tournament presented a promo clip of the fight between Russian MMA fighter Sergei Kharitonov and Kenny Garner planned to become the main event," Sports.kz informs.

The tournament will be held in "Kazakhstan" Sports Palace in Astana on July 3. The fight is going to be a rematch for the fighters.

The first fight was held in Beijing on November 25, 2014. K. Garner won the fight.