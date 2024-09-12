KHCC achieves breakthrough in cancer treatment using modified T-lymphocytes

The King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) has announced a new medical breakthrough in cancer treatment through the production of lab-engineered T-lymphocytes (CAR-T). These cells will soon be used in immunotherapy for patients with blood cancers, Petra reports.

This pioneering treatment is supported by the establishment of a state-of-the-art (GMP) facility for processing T-lymphocytes, which enhances the center's position as a global leader among advanced medical institutions fighting cancer.



The T-lymphocytes are extracted from the patient, genetically modified in the GMP lab to become capable of identifying and effectively attacking cancer cells, increasing the chances of eradicating tumors, and reducing relapse rates.



Dr. Asem Mansour, Director General of KHCC, said, "We are proud to achieve this milestone, which reflects our commitment to offering the latest treatments to our cancer patients suffering from blood cancer. It gives hope to many Jordanian and Arab patients who have exhausted other treatment options. The use of modified T-lymphocytes represents the future of cancer treatment, and we are committed to providing new and effective treatments to improve outcomes."



He emphasized that this achievement is part of KHCC's strategic plan to localize this technology. Initially, KHCC worked with a global partner to treat two patients under joint supervision, with successful outcomes. Meanwhile, KHCC began developing its local capabilities to produce these cells in its own laboratories. KHCC is now fully qualified to perform this procedure independently, marking a proud milestone for the institution.



He added, "This significant achievement has placed us among the world's leading cancer centers. It is an evidence of our continuous efforts to achieve excellence and innovation in delivering healthcare to our patients."



Dr. Mansour emphasized that the center is now fully prepared to start using this treatment for the first time in the near future. He explained the importance of immunotherapy, which relies on using modified T-lymphocytes, enhancing the effectiveness of treatment against various types of cancer, especially those resistant to conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.



This approach increases the chances of recovery, improves treatment response rates, and reduces side effects compared to traditional therapies. Immunotherapy precisely targets cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy cells.



Dr. Mansour also pointed out that introducing immunotherapy to the center provides researchers with opportunities to explore new areas in medical research, such as better understanding of how the immune system responds, or developing new techniques to improve treatment effectiveness.



He further stated that using advanced technologies like modified T-lymphocytes highlights the center's position as a leading institution in both treatment and research, reflecting its openness to numerous international collaboration opportunities and participation in advanced clinical studies.