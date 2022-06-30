Khiva chosen as OIC City of Tourism for 2024

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM At the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Uzbek city of Khiva was chosen as the City of Tourism for 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan informed, the members of the OIC recognized the reforms conducted in the country’s tourism sector, namely the simplification of the visa regime, preservation of cultural heritage, and landscaping of historical cities, as the key factors for victory.

«Khiva is planning to organize and host high-level meetings of the OIC ministers of tourism and heads of tourism administrations, scientific and research conferences, workshops, photo exhibitions, art expositions which will help unleash the potential of pilgrimage tourism,» head of the Uzbek delegation, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov said.

Five cities vied for the title of the Islamic world’s tourism capital. They are Abu Dhabi (UAE), Şanlıurfa (Türkiye), Lagos (Nigeria), Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and Khiva (Uzbekistan).

The Turkish city of Şanlıurfa became the OIC City of Tourism for 2023.

Foto: abc-tourism.uz