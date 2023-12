ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev has signed a contract with HC Barys of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), hcbarys.kz reports.

The 31-year-old forward inked a two-year deal with the Astana-based club.

Krasnoslobodtsev who played for Barys in 2007-2013 spent the past couple of years with HC Torpedo in Nizhniy Novgorod.