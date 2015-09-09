KHL: Barys Astana upset in shocking defeat at home (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana faced HC Lada Togliatti on home ice on Tuesday night to suffer a devastating 0:6 defeat, Sports.kz reports.

The first stanza was goalless, although Barys bossed around and attacked more. However, in the second period the things changed completely. Alexander Streltsov put Lada on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute of the game. Two minutes later Streltsov beat Barys' goaltender Pavel Poluektov and scored again. Martin Zatovic gave the Russian club 3:0 lead in the 25th minute and scored his second of the night in the 27th minute. As a result, Barys head coach Yerlan Sagymbayev made a decision to replace Poluektov with Dmitry Malgin. The replacement went unnoticed as Andrei Nikitenko of Lada scored in the 32nd minute of the match. Nikitenko scored the game-winning goal in the 49th minute upsetting the crowd of 3,000 Barys fans at Kazakhstan ice arena. After seven matches, Barys are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 7 points.