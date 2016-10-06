KHL: Barys at the bottom of Eastern Conference after home defeat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys suffered a devastating home defeat on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. HC Ak Bars dominated the match in Astana downing the hosts 4:0.

Vassiliy Tokranov put the guests on the scoreboard in the 16th minute of the first period. Damir Mussin gave Ak Bars a 2:0 lead in the 38th minute of the match. Two goals from Anton Glinkin in the final stanza cemented Ak Bars success in the Kazakh capital.



This was the 9th loss for Barys this season. The Astana-based club plummeted to the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference with 17 points.



