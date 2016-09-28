KHL: Barys celebrate 1st away win in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys outgunned HC Sochi 6:3 in the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on a road trip to Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ilya Krikunov of HC Sochi put the hosts on the scoreboard early in the first period. Kazakh Dmitriy Grents tied the score in the 12th minute. However, Sochi players were quick to gain a 2:1 lead. Barys striker Nigel Dawes leveled the score 2:2 in the end of the first period.



Barys managed to score two goals in the middle stanza earning the much-needed 4:2 lead.



Kevin Dallman and Nursultan Belgibayev's pucks sealed the fate of the match in Sochi.



This is the fourth win for the Kazakh squad this season. Barys rose to the 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 13 points.



On October 29, Barys will face Torpedo in Nizhniy Novgorod.



Watch Barys vs Sochi Highlights, KHL, 09/27/2016



