    22:27, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Barys celebrate 1st win at new ice arena

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys have won their first game at the new ice arena in Astana tonight, Sports.kz reports.

    Barys players crashed HC SKA from Saint Petersburg 4:2. Althought Andrei Nazarov's side didn't open the score, they quickly snatched the initiative and gained 2:1 lead as Nigel Dawes and Roman Savchenko scored in the 16th and 25th minute of the match repsectively. Maxim Chudinov of SKA tied the score 2:2 in the 29th minute. Bur Dawes' second goal and Konstantin Romanov's goal sealed the fate of the game.

    Astana Sport Hockey News
