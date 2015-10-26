KHL: Barys celebrated 4:3 home win over Spartak (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys have hosted HC Spartak Moscow in Astana tonight and downed the Russian side 4:3 in overtime, Sports.kz reports.

Konstantin Pushkaryov put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 1st minute of the match.

Konstantin Glazachev of Spartak tied the score 1:1 in the beginning of the middle period. After that the Russian club found the target twice in the second stanza. Barys defenseman Mike Lundin closed the gap by scoring Barys' second goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Kevin Dallman was another d-man to score for Barys tonight and equalize the score 3:3 in the early third period. Tryasunov of Barys scored the winning goal in overtime securing themuch-needed home win.