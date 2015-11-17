ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's professional ice hockey player and defenseman of HC Barys Alexey Litvinenko has sustained an injury, Sports.kz reports.

The d-man won't be seen in action until January 13, 2016. Unlike Litvinenko, d-man Damir Ryspayev, forward Dmitry Grents and goalie Pavel Poluektov who sustained injuries earlier are ready to leap into action. Recall that Barys will kick off their road series against HC Spartak in Moscow tonight.