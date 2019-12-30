EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:46, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    KHL: Barys defeats Russia’s Avtomobilist

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys defeats HC Avtomobilist of Russia’s Yekaterinburg in a home match of the regular championship KHL, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kirill Panyukov put Barys on the scoreboard. In some minutes Artem Gareyev equaled the score. The first period was finished by second goal of Roman Starchenko.

    Starchenko brought the third goal for the Kazakh club.

    Barys's forward Nikita Mikhaylis and Nigel Dawes netted two goals for the Kazakh team.

    HC Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) – HC Avtomobilist (Yekaterinburg, Russia)

    4:2 (2:1, 2:1, 0:0)



    Photo credit: www.hcbarys.kz
    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!