KHL: Barys down Dinamo Minsk in convincing home win (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tonight HC Barys have hosted HC Dinamo Minsk from the bottom half of the Western Conference standings defeating the visitors 4:2, khl.ru reports.

The first period of the match in the Kazakh capital was goalless.

The hosts didn't get the first goal until the very beginning of the second period when defenseman Kevin Dallman managed to put Barys on the scoreboard. His teammate Maksim Khudyakov fired a precise shot in the 29th minute that the Dinamo goalie couldn't keep out. However, Paul Szczechura pulled one back for the visitors four minutes later. Dustin Boyd potted one more goal for Barys seconds later giving it a 3:1 lead.

In the third period Barys captain Brandon Bochenski blitzed the Dinamo net and scored a goal in the 45th minute. Dinamo forward Ryan Vesce outplayed Barys goalie Jan Laco in the 50th minute netting the second goal for the visitors.

Barys will see if they can continue their success on home ice on Thursday when they will host the leader of the Eastern Conference - HC Avagard from Omsk. The Omsk-based club boast 97 points after 52 games.




















