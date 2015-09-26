KHL: Barys grabs first win after four defeats with victory over Avangard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana's hockey team "Barys" in the away match of the regular season of Kontinental Hockey League has defeated "Avangard" of Russia's Omsk.

The game in the city of Omsk ended with the score 4: 2 (1: 1, 2: 1, 1: 0) in favor of Kazakhstani team. Authors of the goals were Nigel Dawes (two goals), Yevgeny Rymarev and Dustin Boyd. However, Avangard's Denis Kulyash and Alexander Perezhogin managed to deliver two pucks into the opponent's gates. Thus, Barys, fortunately, interrupted a series of four consecutive defeats.