KHL: Barys outshine Traktor 4:3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys defeated Traktor 4:3 in an away game in Chelyabinsk, Russia on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Though Traktor opened the score in the match, Barys players were quick to take the lead in the game. First, Talgat Zhailauov leveled the score 1:1, scoring the first goal after his return to Barys. Then, Martin St. Pierre and Roman Starchenko gave the Astana-based club 3:1 lead. In the final period Barys extended the gap to 4:1 with the help of Vladimir Markelov. However, the hosts manage to net two goals to wrap up the match 4:3.



This was the sixth win for Barys in this season of the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Barys sit on the 14th place in the Eastern Conference with only 5 points.



Next Barys will play against HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk and, then, against Salavat Yulaev in Ufa.



