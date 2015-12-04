KHL: Barys sank Slovan at home (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana extended their winning streak up to three games winning 5:4 in overtime over HC Slovan from Bratislava on Thursday, Sports.kz reports.

Ziga Jeglic of Slovan opened the score in the fourth minute of the match putting the visitors of the scoreboard. Barys forward Maxim Khudyakov tied the game at 1:1 in the 14th minute. Ilya Lobanov of Barys gave it a 2:1 lead one minute later. In the 18th minute Vaclav Nedorost netted the second goal for Slovan. At the very beginning of the middle period Kevin Dallman scored, giving the hosts another 3:2 lead. But the visitors were persistent in their attacks with Pavol Skalicky scoring in the 36th minute. Two minutes later Roman Starchenko responded with a puck. Tomas Starosta tied the game in the 49th minute of the third stanza. Maxim Khudyakov scored his second of the night in overtime. On December 5, Barys will face off with Medveščak Zagreb.