KHL: Barys secures victory over Metallurg

MAGNITOGORSK. KAZINFORM - HC Barys defeated HC Metallurg of Magnitogorsk, Russia, in the away match of the regular season of the KHL 2019/20, Kazinform reports citing Barys press service.

Barys opened a short away series for the Eastern Conference in the city of Magnitogorsk. After two matches in Almaty, Dustin Boyd and Valery Orekhov joined Viktor Svedberg in the list of injured players. On the other hand Darren Dietz and Curtis Valk reunited with the team. Pavel Akolzin missed the match due to disqualification.

Metallurg - Barys - 1: 3 (0: 1, 1: 0, 0: 2)

0: 1 Blacker (Shevchenko) 03:06

1: 1 Dorofeyev (Postma) 22:17

1: 2 Mikhailis (Dietz, Starchenko) 50:32

1: 3 Starchenko (Pasquale) 51:33

Goalkeepers: Koshechkin - Pasquale

Metallurg Arena: 5,249 viewers

On Friday, September 27 HC Barys faces HC Tractor in Chelyabinsk, Russia.