    15:07, 02 November 2020 | GMT +6

    KHL: Barys sign Canadian defenseman

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys have announced the signing of Canadian defenseman Dillon Heatherington, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s official website.

    The 25-year-old Canadian hockey player will play in Barys until April 30, 2021.

    Heatherington most recently played for Dallas Starts of the National Hockey League and it affiliate, the Texas Stars.

    He won gold medal at the 2013 IIHF World U18 Championships with Team Canada.


