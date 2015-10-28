EN
    15:31, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Barys, SKA to clash at new ice arena

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will host HC SKA from Saint Petersburg in the Kazakh capital tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

    The match will start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time at the new ice arena. The Russian club is currently ranked 7th in the Western Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 39 points after 26 games. Barys players sit 12th in the East with 31 points after 27 games. It is worth mentioning that Barys are coached by Andrei Nazarov who was sacked by SKA earlier this month.

