ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have lost to HC Salavat Yulaev 1:2 in penalty shootout in Ufa tonight.

The first two periods of the away game were goalless.

However, Nikolai Prokhorkin was the first to put Salavat Yulaev on the scoreboard in the 48th minute of the match. Four minutes later Mike Lundin of Barys tied the score 1:1. The fate of the match was sealed in the penalty shootout where the hosts were more precise.