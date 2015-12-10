KHL: Barys suffered 2nd defeat on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have suffered second defeat on road, this time in Vladivostok, Sports.kz reports.

HC Admiral downed the Astana-based club 4:2. Dmitry Sayutov put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 17th minute of the match. David Booth gave Admiral a 2:0 lead in the second period. His teammate Alexey Ugarov scored the third goal in the 34th minute upsetting Barys fans even more. In the third period Barys forwards Dustin Boyd and Nigel Dawes scored their respective goals offering hope that the visiting team will tie the score. However, Egor Dugin of Admiral netted the winning goal with 18 seconds left in the final period. Barys will play against HC Admiral again tomorrow.