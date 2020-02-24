KHL: Barys surprise HC Admiral in an away match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys surprised Admiral with a 3:1 defeat in an away match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Russian side were the favorites of the encounter after winning three out of three matches against Barys this season.

It is worth mentioning that Barys players scored all three goals in the first minutes of the match. Valery Orekhov, Pavel Akolzin and Yegor Petukhov netted their respective pucks.

Konstantin Glazachev of Admiral scored the only goal for the hosts.

Barys will face off with HC Amur in Khabarovsk on February 24.