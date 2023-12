NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys are to face Dinamo Riga in the first match of 2020 on January 4, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Andrei Skabelka’s side will travel to the Latvian capital of Riga for the match. It will take place at the Arena Riga.

Recall that Barys won two previous matches against HC Kunlun RS and HC Avtomobilist.