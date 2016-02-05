KHL: Barys to fight Dinamo Riga tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will play against HC Dinamo in Riga, Latvia tonight, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

The match will start at 11:30 p.m. Astana time.

Ousted from the playoff zone after devastating 2:6 loss to HC Sochi in their last game, Barys players will be fighting for a chance to get back.

They are currently ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

As for Dinamo Riga, the Latvian club also suffered 0-7 defeat from HC Jokerit falling to 12th place in the West.