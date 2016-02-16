KHL: Barys to vie against Ak Bars in next to last match of the season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will clash with HC Ak Bars in the next to last match of the regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) tonight, khl.ru reports.

The match will start at 10:00 p.m. Astana time in Kazan.

Ak Bars have already secured their play-off berth this season as they are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference with 90 points.

As for Barys, the Astana-based club will fight for vital points. Barys players sit 8th in the East with 83 points after 58 games. Barys' closets opponent HC Neftekhimik also has 83 points after 58 games.