ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys defenseman and tough guy Damir Ryspayev has been transferred to the Nomad farm team, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

His teammates Ilya Lobanov and Alexei Vorontsov also ended up at the farm team.

Recall that Ryspayev was banned by the Disciplinary Committee of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for five games on January 22.