KHL: Barys upset by Amur on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys have failed to extend their winning streak up to five matches losing 2:3 in regulation time to HC Amur in Khabarovsk today, Sports.kz reports.

Denis Tolpeko put the hosts on the scoreboard in the third minute of the opening period. Barys captain Brandon Bochenski managed to tie the score 1:1 only in the second stanza. Vyacheslav Litovchenko scored with seconds left in the second period to give Amur a 2:1 lead. Vyacheslav Ushenin of Amur found the target in the 42nd minute of the match scoring the third goal. Barys forward Nigel Dawes pulled one back for the visiting team in the 48th minute. Barys will next play HC Admiral Vladivostok on December 10.