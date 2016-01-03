EN
    20:07, 03 January 2016

    KHL: Barys won shootout battle against Urga (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have won the shootout battle against HC Urga 3:2 in Astana tonight, Sports.kz reports.

    Denis Gorbunov put the visiting team on the scoreboard in the 3rd minute of the first period. Barys d-man Mike Lundin tied the score two minutes later.
    Urga gained the lead early in the second stanza when Yevgeniy Orlov found the target.
    The hosts managed to tie the score only in the third period. Barys forward Dustin Boyd netted the much-needed goal and sent the game to overtime.
    Roman Starcenko's shootout goal handed Barys the victory over Urga.
    On January 5, Barys will host HC Avtomobilist.
