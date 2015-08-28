ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana celebrated their first win in the new KHL regular season downing their long-time rival HC Salavat Yulaev on Thursday in Astana, Sports.kz reports.

Dustin Boyd's hat-trick helped Barys topple the hockey club from Ufa. Goals from Roman Savchenko (25th minute) and Maksim Semenov (45th minute) capitalized Barys advantage 5-3. Next time Barys will vie against HC Neftekhimik on August 30.