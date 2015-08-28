EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:49, 28 August 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Boyd&#39;s hat-trick helps Barys stun Salavat Yulaev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana celebrated their first win in the new KHL regular season downing their long-time rival HC Salavat Yulaev on Thursday in Astana, Sports.kz reports.

    Dustin Boyd's hat-trick helped Barys topple the hockey club from Ufa. Goals from Roman Savchenko (25th minute) and Maksim Semenov (45th minute) capitalized Barys advantage 5-3. Next time Barys will vie against HC Neftekhimik on August 30.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!