KHL: Can Barys snap three-game winless streak?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys will get back in action tonight against HC Avangard in Astana. It will be the first visit to the Kazakh capital for the Russian club this season.

The match will be held at Kazakhstan Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m. Astana time, according to hcbarys.kz. To recap, Yerlan Sagymbayev's side lost three away games last week. After 12 games Barys players have 14 points and occupy the 10th spot in the Eastern Division standings of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). By TK