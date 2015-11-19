ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys will have one of the most talked about games of this season in the Kontinental Hockey League tonight, hcbarys.kz reports.

Andrei Nazarov's side will face off with HC SKA in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The match will start at 10:30 Astana time. Many predict that SKA ranked 7th in the Western Conference will snap Barys' winning streak of six games. Barys are 10th in the East with 46 points. It is worth mentioning that SKA sacked current head coach of HC Barys Andrei Nazarov this October.