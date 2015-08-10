EN
    08:44, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Canadian forward signs with Barys

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys have signed a deal with Canadian professional ice hockey player Martin St.Pierre, hcbarys.kz reports.

    The 31-year-old St.Pierre agreed to a one-year contract with the Astana-based club. The Canadian forward most recently played for Lausanne HC of the National League A (NLA). His former teams are Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, HC Medveščak Zagreb and more. Meanwhile, HC Astana will face off with HC Ugra in the Kazakhstan President's Cup in Astana at 7:00 p.m. today.

