ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The expert commission of the KHL will inspect new "Barys" arena on October 17, Vesti.kz informs.

The specialists will check the arena for meeting the standards of the League. Then, the decision on whether Barys team can have its home games there will be made.

Thus, the home game against Khabarovsk's Amur can be the last one for Barys in Kazakhstan Sports Complex on October 14.