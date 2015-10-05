EN
    07:19, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Dustin Boyd of Barys faces four-game ban

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys forward Dustin Boyd has been suspended for four matches by the KHL authorities.

    According to the KHL, the Astana man intentionally hit on Torpedo defenseman Alexey Pepelyayev during the Saturday game in Nizhny Novgorod, Sports.kz reports. As a result, Pepelyayev sustained head and neck injuries. The KHL Disciplinary Committee investigated the incident that took place on October 3 and decided to punish the striker with a misconduct penalty (5+20 minutes) and a four-game ban.

