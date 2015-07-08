EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    KHL: Ex-Barys coach Nazarov caught in another scandal

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrei Nazarov has once again proved that he is the fieriest coach in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Vesti.kz reports.

    On Tuesday (July 7) Nazarov, now coach of HC SKA based in Saint Petersburg, allegedly punched team doctor Yegor Kozlov in the face during a heated argument. According to reports, the new head coach wanted to sack Kozlov and that led to a spat between the two. According to Russian website Business Online, the team doctor was reportedly hospitalized with a suspected head injury. It is still unclear whether Kozlov will be pressing charges. Meanwhile, HC SKA deny reports of the altercation between Nazarov and Kozlov. Recall that Nazarov replaced Vyacheslav Bykov as SKA's head coach after a year with HC Barys Astana and Kazakhstan's national team. During his tenure as Barys coach, Nazarov had two infamous incidents in October and November 2014.

    Tags:
    Scandal Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!