KHL Fights: Artyukhin vs Ryspayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys had their winning streak snapped yesterday in St. Petersburg, where they played against SKA. However, the team had its moments.

Barys team was a Cinderella story this year. The team was a disaster early in a season and they enjoyed a great turnaround recently under a new coach - Andrei Nazarov. The team rode a 6-game winning streak prior to the game against St. Petersburg's SKA yesterday.

Although, Barys lost a hockey game it might find the positive in beating one of the most intimidating physical specimens in the league Yevgeni Artyukhin at the hand of Barys' Damir Ryspayev.