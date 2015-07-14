KHL: HC Barys Astana sign two more forwards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have signed contracts with two promising forwards of HC Nomad of the Kazakhstan Championship, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

The Astana-based club signed a two-year contract with Yaroslav Yevdokimov and a deal with Nursultan Begilbayev. It is worth to note that Barys will kick off their 2015-2016 regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in a home game against HC Metallurg from Magnitogorsk on August 25. After that, Barys will host HC Salavat Yulaev from Ufa and, then, will travel to Nizhnekamsk to play against HC Neftekhimik.