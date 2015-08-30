KHL: HC Barys Astana suffer bitter defeat on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have lost their first away game of the new KHL season to Neftekhimik 5-2 in Nizhnekamsk tonight, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

The first period of the match was goalless, although the teams exchanged dangerous pucks. Mikhail Zhukov of Neftekhimik scored the opening goal at the start of the second stanza (32nd minute). Later Tim Kennedy and Andrey Stas gave the hosts impressive 3-0 lead over Barys. In the third period Maxim Berezin and Yevgeny Grigorenko capitalized Neftekhimik's advantage in the 46th and 52nd minute respectively. Forward Dustin Boyd managed to put Barys on the scoreboard only in the 56th minute of the match. Roman Starchenko of Barys outplayed the Neftekhimik goaltender two minutes later taking the score to 5-2.