KHL: HC Barys Astana to face off with Metallurg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will try to snap a losing streak of three games today.

The Kazakh side will face off with HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk, Russia in the third away game of the new season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Astana time. Recall that on August 25 Barys players were outplayed by Metallurg at home 1-2 in the first game of the 2015-2016 season.