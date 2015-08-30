KHL: HC Barys Astana to kick off road series tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys are to open their first road series of the new season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with a game against HC Neftekhimik in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, Sports.kz reports.

The match will start at 8:00 p.m. Astana time. Yerlan Sagymbayev's side will also vie against HC Traktor on September 1 in Chelyabinsk and HC Metallurg on September 3 in Magnitogorsk. Recall that Barys downed HC Salavat Yulaev 5-3 at home on August 27.