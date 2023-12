ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana will face off with HC Sochi in another home game today, khl.ru reports.

The match will start at 5:30 p.m. Astana time at the Kazakhstan Sports Complex. After 8 games, Barys players are ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 10 points. HC Sochi played only 6 games this season and earned 9 points and the 11th berth in the Western Conference.