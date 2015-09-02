KHL: HC Barys extend losing streak to 2 games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana suffered second consecutive defeat in four matches of the new season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Tuesday evening.

HC Traktor outplayed the Kazakh side 2-1 in Chelyabinsk, Russia. The hosts were dominating from the very beginning of the match scoring the first goal in the 5th minute of the first stanza. Francis Pare gave Traktor a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute in the second period. Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev put Barys on the scoreboard only in the 51st minute of the match. After four matches Barys players are ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference. Next time Barys will play against HC Metallurg in Magnitogorsk, Russia on September 3.